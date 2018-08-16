Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys 20,000 Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 334,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 16,747 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses in Brazil, Mexico, United Stated, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

