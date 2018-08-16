FirstCash (FCFS) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FirstCash earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 47.5188555500769 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE FCFS opened at $79.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 6.48. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $419.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.12%.

FirstCash announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FirstCash to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

