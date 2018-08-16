First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 294,626 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,401,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 294,626 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $23,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,626,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $227,208,000 after buying an additional 83,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Range Resources by 162.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,983,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $116,078,000 after buying an additional 4,942,378 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 8.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,289,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $105,984,000 after buying an additional 581,635 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Range Resources by 54.6% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,830,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,541,000 after buying an additional 2,058,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,688,697 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,634,000 after buying an additional 109,276 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Capital One Financial upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.02.

In related news, insider Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 8,767 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $153,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 390,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,848,177.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP David P. Poole sold 3,829 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $67,160.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RRC opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. Range Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.50 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

