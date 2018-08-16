First Trust Advisors LP Has $23.04 Million Holdings in Imperva Inc (IMPV)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) by 86.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,932 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Imperva were worth $23,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMPV. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Imperva by 2,341.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 406,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 389,798 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperva in the first quarter valued at $7,400,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperva by 164.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 259,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 161,582 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperva by 1,595.6% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 171,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 161,007 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperva in the first quarter valued at $4,770,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMPV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Imperva in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Imperva in a report on Friday, April 27th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperva in a report on Sunday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Imperva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Imperva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Imperva stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -163.93 and a beta of 1.68. Imperva Inc has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. Imperva’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Imperva Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

