First Majestic Silver (AG) Receives “Sector Perform Market Weight” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform market weight rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in a research note published on Monday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2018 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

AG stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -134.63 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $101,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 99.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $137,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 235.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

