First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.40

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.40 and last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 4491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, FIG Partners raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.12 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.86%. research analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.72%.

In other news, Director Randall I. Scott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $263,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $41,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,611.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,623 shares of company stock worth $1,328,279 in the last ninety days. 40.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,740,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,634,000 after acquiring an additional 241,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after acquiring an additional 87,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 377,376 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,087,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,893,000 after acquiring an additional 161,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 680,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 47.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.