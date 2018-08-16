First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Short Interest Update

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,374,828 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the July 13th total of 11,224,616 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,867,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Horizon National from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens restated a “$17.03” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. First Horizon National has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 639,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,637,134.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,369.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $2,352,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth $4,460,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

