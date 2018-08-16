First Data (FDC) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Bank of America

First Data (NYSE:FDC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum set a $35.00 target price on First Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.12.

First Data stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,045,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,736,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. First Data has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Data had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that First Data will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony S. Marino sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $70,690.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,939.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Joseph Higgins sold 20,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $408,633.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,912 shares of company stock valued at $860,298. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDC. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Data in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Data in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Data in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Data in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First Data in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. 50.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

