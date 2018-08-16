First Data Corp (FDC) Insider Jeff Shanahan Sells 115,229 Shares

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) insider Jeff Shanahan sold 115,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $2,758,582.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
FDC stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.16. 15,865,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,747,733. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. First Data Corp has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $24.83.
First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.39%. First Data’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. analysts forecast that First Data Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,998,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380,509 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Data in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 65,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,793,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,546,000 after acquiring an additional 79,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.
About First Data
First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.
