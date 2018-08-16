First Data Corp (FDC) Insider Jeff Shanahan Sells 115,229 Shares

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) insider Jeff Shanahan sold 115,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $2,758,582.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FDC stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.16. 15,865,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,747,733. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. First Data Corp has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.39%. First Data’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. analysts forecast that First Data Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on First Data from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Data in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Data has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,998,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380,509 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Data in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 65,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,793,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,546,000 after acquiring an additional 79,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

