First Community Bancshares Inc (FCBC) COO E Stephen Lilly Sells 8,629 Shares

First Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) COO E Stephen Lilly sold 8,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $284,066.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,123.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

First Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. First Community Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $36.09.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.28 million for the quarter. First Community Bancshares had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from First Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th.

About First Community Bancshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

