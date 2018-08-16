First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

FCF has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.01. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.38 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

In other news, CEO T Michael Price sold 50,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $789,500.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,532.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $148,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.