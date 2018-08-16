First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research cut First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on First Business Financial Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

FBIZ stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,627. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 822,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,702,000 after buying an additional 41,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 39,505 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 137,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 30,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking, and asset-based lending.

