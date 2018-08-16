Financial Review: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) and Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CSII) and Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Cardiovascular Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cardiovascular Systems 0 4 3 0 2.43

Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 153.95%. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus price target of $34.33, suggesting a potential downside of 8.18%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cardiovascular Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Cardiovascular Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $42.22 million 9.60 -$88.20 million ($1.09) -4.06 Cardiovascular Systems $217.04 million 5.73 $1.71 million $0.05 747.80

Cardiovascular Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Inovio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiovascular Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Cardiovascular Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -252.95% -71.53% -53.05% Cardiovascular Systems 0.79% 1.39% 0.89%

Volatility and Risk

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. The company is involved in conducting and planning clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers; prostate, breast, lung, and pancreatic cancers; hepatitis C virus; hepatitis B virus; human immunodeficiency virus; Ebola virus; middle east respiratory syndrome; and Zika virus. Its partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, The Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, GeneOne Life Science Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Plumbline Life Sciences, Inc., the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Drexel University, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, United States Military HIV Research Program, U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

