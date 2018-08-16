Financial Analysis: Horace Mann Educators (HMN) & Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (BWINB)

Horace Mann Educators (NASDAQ: BWINB) and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (NASDAQ:BWINB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators 14.89% 5.90% 0.75% Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B 3.07% -0.83% -0.26%

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators $1.17 billion 1.57 $169.45 million $1.74 25.78 Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B $371.23 million 0.95 $18.32 million N/A N/A

Horace Mann Educators has higher revenue and earnings than Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B.

Dividends

Horace Mann Educators pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Horace Mann Educators pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.1% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Horace Mann Educators and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators 0 1 0 0 2.00 Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horace Mann Educators currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.12%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B.

Volatility and Risk

Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time exclusive distributors and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B Company Profile

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

