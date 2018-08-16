Fiera Capital Corp Has $476,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (EDD)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) by 51.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,216 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 1,169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000.

EDD stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. Its secondary investment objective is of long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests approximately 80% of its managed assets in emerging markets domestic debt.

