Fiera Capital Corp Buys Shares of 1,181 Aetna Inc (AET)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AET. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aetna by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in shares of Aetna by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aetna by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aetna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its holdings in shares of Aetna by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Shares of NYSE:AET opened at $197.29 on Thursday. Aetna Inc has a twelve month low of $149.69 and a twelve month high of $197.63. The company has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Aetna Inc will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Aetna’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Aetna Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

