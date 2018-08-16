Fiera Capital Corp Buys 383 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 29.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,122,000 after purchasing an additional 83,887 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $655,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 88,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $182.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.28 and a fifty-two week high of $194.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $631.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total transaction of $74,953.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,202.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.66, for a total value of $17,966,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,829,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,771 shares of company stock worth $43,702,967. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Raymond James raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.12.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

