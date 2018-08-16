Fiera Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 5,827 Apache Co. (APA)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,827 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 32,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 42,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Apache had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. Apache’s payout ratio is 416.67%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.35 per share, with a total value of $95,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Argus upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.19 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Apache in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.76.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

