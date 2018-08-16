Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

FRX stock opened at C$12.90 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$8.23 and a 1 year high of C$18.86.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.06.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

