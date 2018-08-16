FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 60.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 169.4% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 11.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,268 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 61,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.75.

NYSE FDX opened at $243.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.69 and a fifty-two week high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

