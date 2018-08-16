Federated Investors Inc (FII) Stake Lessened by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57,878 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $14,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the first quarter worth $110,000. Landmark Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the second quarter worth $233,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the second quarter worth $279,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 24.5% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the first quarter worth $287,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Federated Investors news, Director Michael J. Farrell purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,567,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,178. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federated Investors stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Federated Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $36.76.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 49.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FII. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Federated Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Federated Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

