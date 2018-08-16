Feathercoin (FTC) Price Reaches $0.0506 on Major Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $10.62 million and approximately $56,403.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0506 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, BX Thailand, Bittylicious and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00018220 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000660 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000361 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 209,610,440 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, QBTC and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

