Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Orion Group (ORN) Share Price

Press coverage about Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) has been trending positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Orion Group earned a news impact score of 0.46 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.7360576614884 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

ORN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Orion Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Noble Financial set a $10.00 target price on Orion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 184,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,964. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.47 million, a P/E ratio of -64.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Orion Group had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $159.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. equities analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 12,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $111,953.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,886.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Stauffer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 463,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,163 shares of company stock valued at $424,894 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

