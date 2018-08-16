Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires Shares of 13,362 Walmart Inc (WMT)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,362 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 20,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 40,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $90.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.73. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $267.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $122.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $100,756,440.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,345,051.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chojnowski sold 5,442 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $464,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

