Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (FMAO) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.03

Press coverage about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMAO) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2149980638175 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Common Stock alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMAO shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:FMAO remained flat at $$44.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,471. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $420.21 million, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $12.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 25th. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.