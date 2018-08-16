Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. (DAVE) Position Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) by 1,991.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,573 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Famous Dave’s of America were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Famous Dave’s of America by 37.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Famous Dave’s of America during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Famous Dave’s of America by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Famous Dave’s of America by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in Famous Dave’s of America by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,616,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 284,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Famous Dave's of America alerts:

DAVE stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.58 million, a P/E ratio of 335.00 and a beta of 1.02. Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Famous Dave’s of America had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider David Kanen acquired 53,000 shares of Famous Dave’s of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $407,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Famous Dave’s of America

Famous Dave's of America, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Famous Dave's of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Famous Dave's of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.