FairCoin Market Capitalization Hits $8.78 Million (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FairCoin has a market cap of $8.78 million and approximately $466.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002573 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.60 or 0.02426828 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00607295 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015843 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00016380 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00021652 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00046649 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00027099 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00017495 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010658 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofCooperation hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairCoin’s official website is fair-coin.org

FairCoin Coin Trading

FairCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

