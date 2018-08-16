Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Holdings Raised by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $3,196,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 25.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 24,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 95,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook Inc. Common Stock alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 457,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.23, for a total value of $83,736,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $880,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,288,887.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,625,025 shares of company stock worth $2,642,048,535. 16.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Macquarie set a $220.00 price target on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

Shares of FB opened at $179.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $149.02 and a one year high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.