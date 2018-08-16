Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 210,000 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $38,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $37,380,000.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 420,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.64, for a total transaction of $76,708,800.00.

On Monday, August 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 218,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.07, for a total transaction of $39,909,260.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $38,944,500.00.

On Friday, August 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $37,298,100.00.

On Monday, July 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 137,128 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $23,254,166.24.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 137,400 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.93, for a total transaction of $23,760,582.00.

On Friday, July 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 209,428 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $36,899,119.32.

On Monday, July 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 257,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $54,134,480.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 240,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $52,010,400.00.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.09. The stock had a trading volume of 761,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,711,811. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $149.02 and a one year high of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $523.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $3,196,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 24,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 95,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Macquarie set a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

About Facebook, Inc. Common Stock

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

