Eyenovia (EYEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.51. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

EYEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.