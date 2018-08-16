Evil Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $161.00 (EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Evil Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Evil Coin has a total market cap of $134,507.00 and $161.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010775 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00020101 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011681 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000145 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Evil Coin

Evil Coin (EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz . Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

Evil Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

