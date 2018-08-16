Esure Common Stock (ESUR) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Esure Common Stock (LON:ESUR) in a research note released on Monday. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.51) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Esure Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Esure Common Stock from GBX 235 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.06) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Esure Common Stock to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 315 ($4.02) to GBX 290 ($3.70) in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Esure Common Stock from GBX 325 ($4.15) to GBX 320 ($4.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Esure Common Stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 270.33 ($3.45).

Get Esure Common Stock alerts:

Shares of LON:ESUR opened at GBX 277.40 ($3.54) on Monday. Esure Common Stock has a one year low of GBX 219.60 ($2.80) and a one year high of GBX 308.80 ($3.94).

esure Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company offers motor and home insurance products under the esure and Sheilas' Wheels brands. It is also involved in insurance intermediary, property investment, and administration and management activities.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Esure Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esure Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.