Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,754,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,787 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 48.6% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $133.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $98.16 and a 12 month high of $158.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $154.54 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $153.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

