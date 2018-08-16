Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $120,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $86.93 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.76 and a 1-year high of $88.07.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

