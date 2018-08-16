Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) have been trending positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Essential Properties Realty Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.4346829230468 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $14.15.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPRT has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

In related news, major shareholder Eldridge Industries, Llc acquired 7,785,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $108,998,554.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

