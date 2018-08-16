Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) have been trending positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Essential Properties Realty Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.4346829230468 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.
- Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results (marketwatch.com)
- Insider Buying: Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock (americanbankingnews.com)
- Griffin Capital Essential Asset® REIT Closes $125 Million Perpetual Preferred Private Offering (marketwatch.com)
- CIM Group Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results for Cole Real Estate Income Strategy (Daily NAV) (marketwatch.com)
- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Third Quarter 2018 (nasdaq.com)
Shares of EPRT stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $14.15.
EPRT has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.
In related news, major shareholder Eldridge Industries, Llc acquired 7,785,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $108,998,554.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
