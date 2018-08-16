Essentia Market Capitalization Hits $0.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Essentia has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. Essentia has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $153,511.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Graviex, BitForex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00262692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00153231 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.53 or 0.06364592 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, BitForex, CoinBene, Graviex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

