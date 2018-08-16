ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) CEO Sells $169,600.00 in Stock

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) CEO Gary S. Olson sold 10,600 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gary S. Olson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 8th, Gary S. Olson sold 201 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,216.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Gary S. Olson sold 7 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $112.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Gary S. Olson sold 132 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,112.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Gary S. Olson sold 1 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Gary S. Olson sold 105 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,680.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Gary S. Olson sold 106 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,696.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.12 million, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 289,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.7% during the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 603,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses.

