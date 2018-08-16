Era Group (ERA) and PHI INC/SH (PHII) Head-To-Head Comparison

Era Group (NASDAQ: PHII) and PHI INC/SH (NASDAQ:PHII) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Era Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of PHI INC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Era Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of PHI INC/SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Era Group and PHI INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Era Group -13.39% -2.57% -1.40% PHI INC/SH 0.31% -7.81% -3.35%

Risk & Volatility

Era Group has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHI INC/SH has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Era Group and PHI INC/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Era Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PHI INC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Era Group and PHI INC/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Era Group $231.32 million 1.11 -$28.16 million N/A N/A PHI INC/SH $579.54 million 0.23 $7.53 million N/A N/A

PHI INC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Era Group.

Summary

PHI INC/SH beats Era Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Era Group

Era Group Inc. provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; Alaska flightseeing tours; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities. The company also leases helicopters to third parties and foreign affiliates; engineers, manufactures, and distributes after-market helicopter parts and accessories; and provides classroom instruction, flight simulator, and other training services. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or leased a total of 132 helicopters, including 16 heavy helicopters, 47 medium helicopters, 29 light twin engine helicopters, and 40 light single engine helicopters. It also serves cruise line passengers. The company operates in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Canada. Era Group Inc. was founded in 1948 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About PHI INC/SH

PHI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation services to, from, and among offshore facilities for customers in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three business segments: Oil and Gas, Air Medical, and Technical Services. The Oil and Gas segment provides helicopter services primarily for the integrated and independent oil and gas exploration and production companies, and other offshore oil service companies for routine transportation of personnel and equipment, transportation of personnel during medical and safety emergencies, and evacuation of personnel during the threat of hurricanes and other adverse weather conditions. The Air Medical segment provides air medical transportation services for hospitals and emergency service agencies in 18 states. The Technical Services segment provides helicopter repair and overhaul services for flight operations customers, as well as operates aircraft for the National Science Foundation in Antarctica. It also provides software as a service to certain of its oil and gas customers for passenger check-in and compliance verification. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or operated 245 aircraft, including 133 dedicated to Oil and Gas operations, 106 dedicated to Air Medical operations, and 6 dedicated to Technical Services operations. PHI, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

