Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Stryker Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Stryker in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Nudell now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYK. ValuEngine upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.90.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $166.78 on Wednesday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $137.70 and a twelve month high of $179.84. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 142.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 354,407.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 95,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

