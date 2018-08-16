Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued on Monday, August 13th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $889.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.68 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “$34.56” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wedbush set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Cinemark has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $44.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 34,010 shares in the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $803,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3,107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 485,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 279,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens.

