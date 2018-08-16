Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for RMR Group Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (RMR)

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for RMR Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.21. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RMR Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of -0.16. RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 23.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in RMR Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in RMR Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RMR Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in RMR Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

