Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BayCom’s Q1 2019 Earnings (BCML)

BayCom (OTCMKTS:BCML) – Stock analysts at FIG Partners raised their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for BayCom in a report released on Tuesday, August 14th. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. FIG Partners also issued estimates for BayCom’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

BCML has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on BayCom in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of BCML opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. BayCom has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $26.94.

BayCom (OTCMKTS:BCML) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,619,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,616,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,101,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,987,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp., through its subsidiary, United Business Bank, provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; business loans, including term loans, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, small business loans, and business and industry loans; and business credit products, such as business lines of credit, asset-based lines of credit, letters of credit, and business credit cards.

