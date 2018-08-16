Epm Live, Inc. Sells 45,601 Shares of Upland Software Inc (UPLD) Stock

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) major shareholder Epm Live, Inc. sold 45,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,668,996.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Epm Live, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upland Software alerts:

On Monday, August 13th, Epm Live, Inc. sold 55,101 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $2,001,268.32.

UPLD stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $746.33 million, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.37. Upland Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Upland Software by 22.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 19.2% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Upland Software by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Upland Software by 26.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

UPLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Upland Software from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Upland Software from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.