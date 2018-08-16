EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Stake Decreased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,368 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 67.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,640 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 46,240 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in EOG Resources by 98.1% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 54,786 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 27,131 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in EOG Resources by 10.5% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 231,959 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 192.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,685,981 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $177,483,000 after acquiring an additional 47,380 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $146.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.10.

In other news, President Gary L. Thomas sold 55,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $6,609,637.22. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,131,797 shares in the company, valued at $133,857,631.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $6,982,473.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,445,304.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,815 shares of company stock worth $13,821,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.35. The company had a trading volume of 26,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,359. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $131.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.07%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

