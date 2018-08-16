EOG Resources (EOG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOG. Stephens set a $122.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $147.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $122.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.38.

EOG traded down $7.63 on Wednesday, reaching $115.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,128,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,359. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $131.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 103.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $6,982,473.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,445,304.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald F. Textor sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.88, for a total value of $229,048.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,532,157.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,562 shares of company stock worth $21,572,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 38,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,007 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,689 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

