Envestnet Inc (ENV) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 27.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 1,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $110,285.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gayle A. Crowell sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $159,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,888 in the last quarter. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.81. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 2.50%. research analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

ENV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Envestnet to $56.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Envestnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provides research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

