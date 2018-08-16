Entegris (ENTG) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $46.00 target price on shares of Entegris and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

ENTG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,469. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $39.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $383.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.52 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Entegris will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 8,630 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $310,766.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,256.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 24,318 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $900,009.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,309.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,781. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 37.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

