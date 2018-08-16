Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 9,467 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,112,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,232,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222,175 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2,586,194.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,416 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,295 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 34.4% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 6,835,353 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,306 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 22.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,151,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investments Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

Shares of AMAT opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.93 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.