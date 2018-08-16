Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Position in NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,780 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in NCI Building Systems were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCS. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NCI Building Systems by 82.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,421 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,685,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NCI Building Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NCI Building Systems from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NCI Building Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NCI Building Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCI Building Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NCI Building Systems from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NCI Building Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NCI Building Systems stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. NCI Building Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $975.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.52.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that NCI Building Systems Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Johnson sold 82,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $1,879,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,413.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Daniel Ronchetto sold 8,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $168,819.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS).

Receive News & Ratings for NCI Building Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCI Building Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.