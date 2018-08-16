Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 193,251 Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,251 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in HighPoint Resources were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the second quarter worth about $581,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 16.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,691,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,363,000 after buying an additional 385,906 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the second quarter worth about $128,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the first quarter worth about $442,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPR opened at $4.71 on Thursday. HighPoint Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 3.32.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.42 million. HighPoint Resources’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPR. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. TheStreet raised HighPoint Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HighPoint Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

